Russia Banned From 2022 Eurovision Following Ukraine Invasion

Russia has been banned from competing in this year’s Eurovision song contest, with organisers saying its inclusion could “bring the competition into disrepute.”

The European Broadcasting Union has retracted an earlier decision announced on Thursday still be allowed to compete, despite its invasion of Ukraine.

But pressure from broadcasters across Europe, forced a turn-of-hand, with the EBU, an alliance of public service media organisations, publishing a statement on Friday saying Russia would no longer be allowed to take part, based on “the rules of the event and the values of the EBU”.

“The decision reflects concern that, in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry in this year’s contest would bring the competition into disrepute,” the EBU said in a statement.

“Before making this decision the EBU took time to consult widely among its membership."

“We remain dedicated to protecting the values of a cultural competition which promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage.”

Russia won the prestigious Eurovision in 2008 with Dilma Bilan’s track Believe, which lead to hosting the event in 2009.

The 2022 Eurovision Song Contest will take place in Turin, Italy, between May 10 and 14, following Italy’s Måneskin win in 2021 with Zitti e buoni.

