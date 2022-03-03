Russia And Belarus Banned From Competing In Paralympic Games

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from the Beijing Winter Paralympic games.

In the latest edition of sporting entities 'cancelling' Russia due to the war in Ukraine, organisers had no choice to make the call after threats of boycotting.

Only a day earlier, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) said Russian and Belarusian athletes were allowed to compete at the games, which start on Friday with the opening ceremony.

"In order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus," the IPC said in a statement.

The plan was to have paralympic athletes from the two nations to represent a neutral team.

IPC President Andrew Parsons said the adverse, negative reaction to allowing the nations to compete would be detrimental to the event from a world lense.

"To the para-athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments’ actions," Parsons told reporters.

"No one is happy with the decision but certainly this is the best decision for the Paralympic Games to go ahead."

The IPC joins the list of sports who have imposed certain bans on Russia, including soccer, basketball, F1, rugby, hockey and more.

Parsons belives the ban will mark the beginning of a court case, given the last minute decision.

“I hope and pray that we can get back to a situation when the talk and focus is fully on the power of sport to transform the lives of persons with disabilities, and the best of humanity,” Parsons said.

