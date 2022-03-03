Russia Advances Troops As UN Vote In Support Of Ukraine

Russian troops have taken over Kherson in southern Ukraine, marking the first major city which has fallen under opposition control.

As attacks on Ukraine mainlands intensifies, almost 140 countries at the United Nations joined forces to vote in demand of Russia halting the "treacherous" invasion.

The UN General Assembly voted convincely against Russia's armed forces, demanding a resolution to enforce the withdrawal of all Russian troops.

Backed by 141 of the assembly's 193 members (countries), just five votes against the resolution (Belarus, Eritrea, North Korea, Russia and Syria), while 35 where absent from discussion.

An overwhelming support has come for Ukraine in the form of entertainment services. Sporting leagues and federations are scrapping Russian teams, venues, flags from being used.

In addition, Netflix recently removed all Russian programs from their streaming service to diminish propaganda.

Following several days of bombardment and advancement, Russian troops have continued shelling the Ukraine's second biggest city of Kharkiv. There's reports that many civilians were killed due to airstrikes.

Kyiv is also under more heavy shelling, as Russia step up their offensive arsenal.

Russia's defence ministry revealed its military casualties since the invasion commenced a week ago. Nearly 500 troops had been killed, and almost 1,600 wounded.

In contrast, Ukraine insisted Russia's losses were of a larger mass than their own, yet didn't reveal a number.

