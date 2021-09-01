Russell Crowe's Sydney-Based Movie Shut Down Due To Positive Covid Case

A movie being directed by Aussie actor Russell Crowe in Sydney has been shut down due to a Covid positive case on set.

Filming for Crowe's thriller film 'Poker Face' has been shut down only six days before filming was due to wrap.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation's breaking news as it hits.

According to Crowe, the crew had been under strict Covid-19 protocol while filming but will now be forced to isolate due to a positive case on set and a potential second case.

“Unfortunately six days from the end of our shoot on Poker Face we have had a confirmed positive COVID case amongst our crew and a second possible positive under further investigation by our Poker Face COVID team and NSW Health,” he said.

“For the safety of cast and crew and the wider community, the production has been immediately paused and everyone instructed to isolate whilst the situation is looked into. We have followed strict protocols with cast and crew being tested three times a week for the past 11-plus weeks.”

Crowe also expressed his sympathies to other Australians currently battling through tough lockdown restrictions and rising Covid numbers.

“We feel for the crew members involved, like all the people on this show they are both very committed team players and diligent in their approach to their work responsibilities,” he said.

“We also feel for the wider community going through these difficult times. We hope this situation will be confined and we can be back up and running very soon.”

The crew had been filming at various different locations throughout Sydney and is set to star Hollywood heavy hitters such as Liam Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky.

Crowe will also star in the film as a tech billionaire who gets caught up in a high-risk poker game.

Kiama MP Gareth Ward recently condemned the production for shooting during a strict lockdown.

“This makes a total mockery of the Public Health Orders,” MP Ward wrote in a Tweet.

“People can’t see family and friends, funerals limited to 10, no cases in Shellharbour but still locked down but apparently ‘A-listers’ producing movies is essential?”

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.