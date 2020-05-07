Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Have Welcome Their First Baby!

Big congratulations are in order to Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint and Angus Thongs & Perfect Snogging’s Georgia Groome who have welcomed a baby girl into the world!

“Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are delighted to confirm the birth of their baby girl," a rep for the couple confirmed to PEOPLE.

"We would please ask that you respect their privacy at this very special time."

News of the baby’s birth comes just a month after we even found out the couple were expecting!

"Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time," a rep told E! News at the time.

Rupert and Georgia have been together for almost a decade, while in 2018, Grint told The Guardian he dreamed to “settle down and have kids soon.”

Congratulations Rupert and Georgia!

