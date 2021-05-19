RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under Will Be Touring Australia This September!

Queens, we have some news. RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is touring live around Australia!

We can't wait to sashay our way to the theatre to see all ten queens take to the stage from season 1: Anita Wigl'it, Art Simone, Coco Jumbo, Elektra Shock, Etcetera Etcetera, Jojo Zaho, Karen From Finance, Kita Mean, Maxi Shield and Scarlet Adams.

This brand-new tour will see the queens perform live on stage at Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Perth’s Crown Theatre, Brisbane’s QPAC and Canberra Theatre throughout September, featuring all ten glamorous queens from the hit show.

RuPaul's Drag Race has become a global phenomenon and has launched the careers of over 150+ drag queens around the world! Not to mention it has inspired top fashion designers, consistently trended #1 on Twitter and has attracted mega-talented guest stars like Lady Gaga, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj and more!

Get ready to witness the charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent of the season 1 queens LIVE on stage as they sashay into a venue near you this September!

TOUR DATES:

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney: Saturday, September 18

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane: Tuesday, September 21

Crown Theatre, Perth: Thursday, September 23

The Palais, Melbourne: Saturday, September 25

Canberra Theatre, Canberra: Tuesday, September 28

TICKETS

Tickets are on sale from Monday, May 24 at 1pm.

Presale begins Friday, May 21 until 12pm Monday, May 24.

For more info on the tour and tickets, head to www.livenation.com.au

