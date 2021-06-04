RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under Queen Makes Surprise Appearance At Fashion Week!

We're obsessed with the Stan Original Series RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under and now two of our worlds have collided with one of the queens making a surprise appearance on the runway at Fashion Week!

Etcetera Etcetera appeared on the runway show for label Iordanes Spyridon Gogos, serving us up catwalk realness!

Gogo’s Australian Fashion Week debut show was a result of his collaboration with 25 different artists and brands and included garments made from sustainably sourced materials and is gender fluid.

Etcetera looked FIERCE! Check out their chat with Justin Hill about their elimination from Drag Race below!

