RuPaul's Drag Race Announces Winners Only All Stars Cast

RuPaul has answered fans pleas for not only another season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars BUT the cast is made up of winners of previous seasons!

In an announcement today, Stan revealed the season will be dropping in Australia on May 20 and the cast will consist of Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Jaida Essence Hall, Monet X Change, Shea Couleè and Trinity The Tuck!

We cannot WAIT to see what the season will bring as this is the OLYMPICS of drag and these are the champions!

