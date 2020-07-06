Run Don't Walk, These Caramilk Stuffed Cronuts Are Here For A Limited Time Only

Oh boy, do we have something that'll help make your week a little bit sweeter!

Jenny's Bakery is a very well known South Australian owned patisserie and cafe, specifically for some of their daring (yet delicious) home-style baked goods and insanely flavoured treats.

The Caramilk Cronut is filled with a Caramlik custard and topped with Caramilk ganache and pieces of legit Caramilk.

This insane new blend of delicious will only be available until Saturday, July 18 or otherwise sold out!

So, we suggest you get in quick, we can guarantee these bad boys will be flying off the shelves.

Jenny Bakery is located at 81 Glen Osmond Road, Eastwood.

