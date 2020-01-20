Rumoured Bachelor Says He Had The Job Until He Did This To Upset Them

They weren't happy with this!

Article heading image for Rumoured Bachelor Says He Had The Job Until He Did This To Upset Them

We managed to get onto the guy who sent social media into a frenzy with rumours he would be the Bachelor Australia in 2020. 

When we quizzed the former First Dates star on whether the rumours were true, he revealed there wasn't a 'chance in hell' and revealed why they said no following their interview with them. Hear more below..

Rumoured Bachelor Reveals Why He Got Tossed From The Show!

20 January 2020

The bachelor
Australia
2020
