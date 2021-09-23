Rumour Has It New South Wales Will Reopen Sooner Than We Think

New South Wales has recorded 1063 new locally acquired cases and six deaths in the last 24 hours until 8 pm last night.

Four of those deaths were unvaccinated. They include a woman in her 90s who received one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and one woman in her 50s with significant underlying health issues who received two doses.

Some long-awaited positive news: Covid cases in Sydney’s West and South-West are finally dropping.

Of the daily cases, 220 are in the west whilst 294 are in the south-west. It was just a fortnight ago when cases were in their high 400’s in both areas.

Deputy Chief Health Officer Doctor Marianne Gale says it's positive news.

“A big thank you from NSW Health to all the residents of those areas for following the public health advice, for getting vaccinated in such large numbers that you have and for getting tested promptly,” she said.

Under the NSW’s roadmap to freedom plan, the lockdown will end for fully vaccinated residents on the Monday from when the vaccination target is hit.

Those eased restrictions include:

Having 5 fully vaccinated visitors in your home and an outdoor group of up to 20.

Reopening of hospitality venues, retail stores, hairdressers, gyms and sporting facilities.

Reopening of major outdoor recreation facilities including zoos, stadiums, theme parks and stadiums.

Allowing up to 50 guests at weddings and funerals and places of worship will also be allowed to reopen.

Domestic travel, including trips to regional NSW, will be allowed.

NSW is expected to hit the 70 per cent double dose vaccination target by October 7, according to The Australian. Their report says industry groups will be briefed for an official reopening date of October 11, two weeks earlier than expected!

At this stage, the news should be taken with a grain of salt, as it is yet to be confirmed.

In Regional NSW

Hilltops LGA including Young will have their lockdown extended for an extra week following detection of ongoing Covid-19 transmission in the area. It will be extended until September 24.

“We need all people throughout NSW to continue to come forward for testing at the first sign of even mild symptoms. High vaccination rates are also essential to reduce the risk of transmission and protect the health and safety of the community,” NSW Health has said.

In the Hunter, there are 41 new cases and the Central Coast has 32. Meanwhile, there is 1 in Northern NSW and 1 on the Mid North Coast.

Glen Innes and Orange LGAs will be happy to learn their lockdown will end at midnight tonight, however, there will be a number of restrictions in place.

On the vaccination front, 83.6% of NSW has received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 55.5% are fully vaccinated.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.