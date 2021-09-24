Rugby Championships To Pump $4 Million Into Townsville's Economy

It's tipped $4 million will be pumped into Townsville's economy thanks to the Rugby Championships.

The double-header featuring South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and Argentina is a near sell-out.

Mayor Jenny Hill is expecting 100 million people worldwide will see our city light up on their screens.

"We're expecting about 100 million television viewers all the way from South Africa to right up through to England and Ireland. Then France, Italy, Japan and South America," she said.

The North Queensland capital plays host to a double-header tomorrow night.

