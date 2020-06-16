- Entertainment News'Rude' Texts From Real Estate Agents In Australia Are Getting Shared Online And They're Brutal
'Rude' Texts From Real Estate Agents In Australia Are Getting Shared Online And They're Brutal
Not nice!
A Reddit thread has blown up over night with hopeful home-owners and renters alike sharing text message exchanges between themselves and 'rude' real estate agents.
From agents simply replying with laughing emojis to genuine offers, to some making comments about interested buyers' mothers... there are some real doozies in the mix.
