'Rude' Texts From Real Estate Agents In Australia Are Getting Shared Online And They're Brutal

Not nice!

Article heading image for 'Rude' Texts From Real Estate Agents In Australia Are Getting Shared Online And They're Brutal

A Reddit thread has blown up over night with hopeful home-owners and renters alike sharing text message exchanges between themselves and 'rude' real estate agents. 

From agents simply replying with laughing emojis to genuine offers, to some making comments about interested buyers' mothers... there are some real doozies in the mix. 

HEAR MORE:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android  for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.  

19 hours ago

Real estate
Texts
Australia
Listen Live!
Real estate
Texts
Australia
Real estate
Texts
Australia
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs