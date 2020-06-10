RSPCA: Top Tips For Pet Owners To Keep Their Animals Safe And Warm During Winter

Winter has officially begun in Tasmania with the temperatures dropping, wind picking up and rain setting in.

The RSPCA has released a timely reminder with handy tips on how to keep your pets safe and warm over the next few chilly months.

The CEO of RSPCA Tasmania, Jan Davis, says that there are a few simple ways that pet owners can ensure that their pets stay happy during winter.

“While planning for winter, responsible pet owners should also think about the comfort levels of their furry companions. If you are starting to feel cold and uncomfortable, then your pet is likely feeling the same way.”

Davis says that while you still have to take your dogs for a walk, it is best to keep your animals inside as much as possible, especially during the coldest parts of the day.

If you are unable to keep your pet inside, make sure that they have access to a winter-proof shelter that gets maximum sun exposure during the day and that it is raised off the ground to avoid it getting frosty and or wet.

If you have taken your pets out for a walk or they come in from outside, make sure that you dry them off because no-one likes sitting in a wet coat and neither does your pet.

When going outside with your pet, grab them a jacket so that they can be super fashionable whilst also being super practical. This is extremely important if you have a thin, older or short haired breed of dog. Owners need to avoid having the winter jacket too tight and make sure the jacket is the right fit for your best friend. Remember to always take the jacket off your pet once back inside and in a heated environment to avoid irritation and or injury.

If you have a cat you will know that they are masters at finding cosy warm spots throughout the house to fall asleep. Some of their favourite places to curl up can be in the afternoon sun or siting close to your heater. Pet owners need to be aware of their felines and how close they sleep next to heaters or fires as they can end up with dry skin and burns.

Lastly, always check that your pets' water hasn’t become frozen overnight. Always make sure that they have fresh water to drink throughout the day.

“Pets are wonderful companions and loving members of the family. Snuggle up and stay warm together this winter, and remember, there’s nothing like lots of cuddles to keep the winter blues at bay.”