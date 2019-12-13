RSPCA South Australia Are Giving Away Free Cats This Chrissy

The RSPCA is giving away free cats this festive season, revealing it currently has the highest number of cats in its care ever.

There are currently more than 650 homeless cats and kittens at the RSPCA South Australia.

Over the next 12 days leading up to Christmas, RSPCA South Australia is dropping the adoption fee altogether for cats over 6 months old, hoping to give some of its long-term residents a loving new home.

All cats and kittens available to adopt from RSPCA are desexed, vaccinated, microchipped and vet checked.

Here is Gigi, she likes to explore cupboards and be seen BUT she'll let you know when she's had enough pats for the day because, you know, catitude.

I mean, who knew you could adopt your own spirit cat?!?

And she is just one of many beautiful cats looking for a new home this Christmas.

For the full list of cats available for adoption, head here

Missed Bec and Cosi this morning? Download the Hit app on iOS and Android and catch up now!

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.