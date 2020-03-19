RSPCA SA Need Your Help To Look After Animals So They've Lowered Adoption Fees

Many local businesses have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic, but this one needs our help now.

RSPCA South Australia is ringing alarm bells as escalating issues arise with staffing numbers, the organisation is calling on the SA community to help by adopting one or more of the animals currently in its care.

To help entice people to help, they have in fact lowered adoption fees.

But, for the first time, RSPCA SA is requiring people interested in adopting an animal to book online before visiting the shelter.

The new online booking system and reduced adoption fees apply from today and will continue indefinitely at this stage.

The reduced fees apply to all animals available to adopt from RSPCA South Australia’s Lonsdale shelter, RSPCA PetVille at Hillcrest and affiliated Petbarn stores.

Reduced Adoption fees include:

Cats (over 6 months old) – $29

Kittens and Dogs – $99

Appointments can be booked here.

And even if you can't adopt at this stage, you can still become a regular donor and support RSPCA’s rescue and care of animals during this crisis.

