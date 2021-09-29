Royals Among Guests At 'No Time To Die' Premiere In London

The 'No Time To Die' premiere saw several A listers hit the red carpet to celebrate Daniel Craig's final James Bond film.

The 'No Time To Die' premiere had previously been delayed due to Covid but was this week held in London with a high-profile red carpet guest list.

The guest list for the 'No Time To Die' premiere included plenty of massive names including Oscar winners and none other than members of the royal family.

Kate Middleton dazzled in a jaw-dropping gold gown alongside her husband William looking dapper in a classic tux.

Also attending the premiere were Prince Charles and Wife Camilla along with Craig's co-stars Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Lea Seydoux.

Crag stole the show, sporting a lavish, pink velvet suit with a simple black bowtie.

Speaking to reporters Craig expressed his joy at the film finally making it into cinemas with many roadblocks delaying the highly anticipated release.

A year ago, this was just a dream. It didn't look like we'd get here. But we have and I'm just happy that we're here and we can celebrate with everybody," he said.

The film was set to be released back in April 2020 but was postponed on multiple occasions due to the pandemic.

53-year-old Craig has been playing the charming secret agent since 2006 with the latest film acting as his final debut.

Craig took on the role, stepping into a 25 film legacy filling the shoes of Irish actor Pierce Brosnan.

There has been plenty of speculation as to who will fill the role of Bond after Craig hangs up his suit with some calling for the next Bond to be a woman.

As for who Craig has in mind as his successor...

"Not my problem," he casually replied.

