Royal Hobart Show Gets The Green Light

Tasmania's iconic Royal Hobart Show will go ahead this weekend celebrating 200 years of the show with the exception Wednesday's activities given the Covid boot.

Posting to their social pages on Monday, the Hobart Showgrounds Facebook page announcement the 2021 show was ploughing ahead this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The Hobart Briefing - keeping you in the loop with breaking news as it hits.

“Unfortunately, as a result of the lockdown, we have had to cancel Wednesday’s show to allow us and all our volunteers, section committees, commercial exhibitors etc. enough time to set up to produce the best possible show,” the Facebook post reads.

Anyone over 12 years of age will be required to wear a face mask and for those who forget, masks will be offered at the gate.

“Along with masks, hand sanitiser will be all over the site and Covid measures will be taken to ensure safety,” it reads.

The Royal Hobart Show will be open Thursday 8am-1pm, then 2-7pm, Friday 9am-3pm, then 4-10pm, and Saturday 9am-4pm.

Wednesday ticket holders can get a full refund.

For more information, or to purchase tickets click here.

Join Tom Tilley with regular rotating co-hosts Jan Fran, Annika Smethurst and Jamila Rizvi on The Briefing, Monday - Saturday, for the day's headlines and breaking news as well as hot topics and interviews. Available on Listnr.