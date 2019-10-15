PR powerhouse turned private detective Roxy Jacenko has taken to Instagram to expose a woman who she says has pooed on the street outside her Sydney office twice!

The videos, which the Sweaty Betty creator has since deleted, show a blonde woman in a pink top casually squatting between two cars parked on Watson Street in Sydney’s Paddington.

So what's the deal? Listen here for us to break it down for you:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts.