Roxy Jacenko Has Publicly Shamed A Poo-Jogger Who She Says Keeps Squatting Outside Her Office

Do you think this is fair?

15 October 2019

Article heading image for Roxy Jacenko Has Publicly Shamed A Poo-Jogger Who She Says Keeps Squatting Outside Her Office

Getty

PR powerhouse turned private detective Roxy Jacenko has taken to Instagram to expose a woman who she says has pooed on the street outside her Sydney office twice! 

The videos, which the Sweaty Betty creator has since deleted, show a blonde woman in a pink top casually squatting between two cars parked on Watson Street in Sydney’s Paddington.

Post

So what's the deal? Listen here for us to break it down for you: 

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit Network podcasts. 

 
Sydney
Roxy Jacenko
SydneyRoxy Jacenko
Listen Live!
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs