Rowan Atkinson Is BACK In Netflix's 'Man Vs Bee' & The Trailer Is Hilarious!

Renowned actor and comedian Rowan Atkinson is BACK!

Introducing Man Vs Bee, a new show coming to Netflix! Atkinson plays a new character in this riotous comedy. When lovable, but bumbling, dad Trevor lands a new job as a housesitter, his first assignment is a luxurious mansion filled with priceless artwork, classic cars and an adorable dog called Cupcake.

But when a bee lands on the scene, can Trevor keep everything under control, or will their raucous rivalry just lead to increasingly disastrous consequences? And what irreparable damage will be done in the process?

See the chaos unfold in this watch-together zippy comedy series of short-sized episodes.

Check out the hilarious trailer here:

Man Vs Bee, the 9-episode series, will be released on June 24 2022 at 5pm AEST!

