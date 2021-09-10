Round Five Of SA's Great State Vouchers Will Be Up For Grabs From Monday

The first of the next two rounds Great State Vouchers will be up for grabs next week.

The ballot for round five will open on Monday, offering up to $200 off participating tours and experiences across South Australia

But if it's a hotel stay you're after, there'll be plenty more vouchers on offer for accommodation across the CBD, suburbs and regional areas the following Monday.

Premier Steven Marshall said the tens of thousands of vouchers would get South Australians travelling, as well as spending at local businesses. “With over 90,000 vouchers available for use across our state’s tourism industry from now until December, we’re injecting millions into our state’s visitor economy at a pivotal time,” he said.

The scheme will bring the economic impact to more than $90 million.

