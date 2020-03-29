Ronan & Storm Keating Celebrate The Birth Of Their Second Baby!

Amidst all the negativity clouding our newsfeeds at the moment, power couple Storm and Ronan Keating have shared some happy news with the world, announcing the birth of their second child!

Taking to Instagram late last night, the pair both shared a photo together in hospital after the birth of their baby girl, Coco Knox.

“Hello world 👶 Spreading some good cheer at this time with the announcement of the safe delivery of our little girl Coco Knox Keating. Calmly arrived on 27/3/20. Mama & Baba are rocking #HappyTimes #KeatingClan #BabyKeating,” Ronan posted.



She is glowing!

Storm added, “a beautiful calm birth thanks to Claire Mellon and all the wonderful team at @theportlandhosp Thank you so much for taking such great care of us ♥️ Coco Knox Keating, born 27.03.20 #myheartcouldburst #ourlittlegirl.”

The pair are already parents to two-year-old son Cooper, who is now a big brother!

Congratulations to this growing family!

