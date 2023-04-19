Media Personality and Roman Catholic Priest Father Bob Maguire has died at the age of 88.

The social justice campaigner’s foundation confirmed Father Maguire’s death today.

Father Maguire was well-known for his advocation for the poor and marginalised which saw him establish a charity which delivered hundreds of meals to those in need every week.

Maguire was became parish priest for Sts Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Melbourne in 1973 and held the position for around 40 years before being forced into retirement.

The Catholic Church famously clashed with Father Maguire over the church’s mandate that all priests must retire at the age of 75.

Father Maguire told ABC in 2009 that he had planned to fight the mandate saying he had no plans to resign.

"They'll say there's a retirement village — in other words, don't be afraid, come to us and we will look after you,” he said.

"Then you end up dishonourably discharged and going into a retirement village. Now that's not what I signed up for."

After campaigning for his right to remain in his position, Father Maguire was allowed continue as a priest until he turned 77, officially retiring in 2012.

Father Maguire was also a beloved media personality, co-hosting Speaking in Tongues alongside John Safran on SBS.

