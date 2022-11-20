Hit101.3 Supports Rolling Sets 2022

Coming to the coast December 10!

Article heading image for Hit101.3 Supports Rolling Sets 2022

Rolling Sets 2022 is about to hit the coast on Saturday 10th December!

This will be one of the most welcomed additions to the summer festival circuit featuring an epic lineup including Hilltop Hoods and MORE!

Saturday December 10th The Entrance Memorial Park December 

Get your tickets here or keep it on Hit101.3 for your chance to win tickets for you and a friend!

LINE UP

HILLTOP HOODS • DMA’S • DOPE LEMON • DUNE RATS • ALEX LAHEY • PEACH PRC • L D R U • LEISURE (NZ) • BIG TWISTY & THE FUNKNASTY • THE BUOYS • REDHOOK • SHAG ROCK • STEVAN • SOUTH SUMMIT • SOY • STUPID BABY • ELASKIA • DEADSHOWWS • THE GOODLOVE

20 November 2022

