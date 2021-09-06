Rocks Hurled As Police Rammed Off The Road In Blatant Crime Spree

Madness and mayhem across Townsville overnight as police vehicles and officers were targeted in road attacks.

Bricks were thrown through the windscreens of five police vehicles, and officers were rammed off the road by offenders in four alleged stolen cars.

No officers were injured during the attacks; however, all five police vehicles are undergoing repairs.

Townsville Local News

Acting Superintendent Chris Lawson confirmed the crime spree was directly linked to recent cars thefts.

“We saw a rise in some of the unlawful use and property crime offending,” he said.

“As a result of that a number of police cars were damaged by people involved in the theft of these vehicles"

One of the vehicles damaged was a youth co-responder vehicle, which carries a police officer along with a member of youth justice in the vehicle.

Despite no arrests being made yet, Acting Sup. Chris Lawson said, "there is obviously a core group of offenders" within the Townsville police area that we actively target and identify regularly in these types of offences”.

Investigations are underway to identify the offenders.

