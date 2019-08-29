Rockhampton Zoo Is Expecting A New Addition!

There's a pregnant chimpanzee at Rockhampton Zoo named Samantha and her baby bump is beginning to show!

As Samantha hits month six of her pregnancy, her appetite is growing almost as quickly as her belly.

Parks Committee Chair, Councillor Cherie Rutherford says the expectant mum is doing great.

“She now has a much more visible baby bump and a much bigger appetite! We can see that her milk is coming through too, and she’s making larger nests in preparation for the new arrival." - Councillor Cherie Rutherford

Unfortunately for Samantha, chimps still experience the same lows humans face during pregnancy and is suffering from morning sickness; but this hasn't stopped her from getting her nest ready for the new born.

With another baby chimp stealing the attention of locals, Zoo workers are excited for baby number two and to watch the chimps grow up together.