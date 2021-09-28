Rockhampton State High School Receives Funding For $2.5 Million Aquaculture Facility

Rockhampton State High School has been given a $2.5 million grant for an aquaculture facility.

The major project will see up to 10,000 barramundi released into the Fitzroy River catchment each year.

Rockhampton State High School receives funding for $2.5M aquaculture facility

State Education Minister Grace Game visited the school and made the announcement on Monday.

The facility will be completed by 2022 and will see the high school students learn about aquaculture, one of Australia’s fastest-growing food industries.

Australian consumption of seafood is up 14 percent and makes approximately $120 million per year in Queensland alone.

It will be the first facility of its kind at a state school in Central Queensland.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.