Rocketman's Taron Egerton In Talks To Take Over Hugh Jackman's Most Iconic Role

He’s played a spy, Sir Elton John and a singing gorilla, but now Taron Egerton is eyeing one of Hugh Jackman’s most iconic roles!

The 32-year-old Kingsman star has revealed he’s in talks with Marvel Studios to play X-Men’s Wolverine – a character famously portrayed by Jackman for nearly 20 years.

“I’d be excited, but I’d be apprehensive as well, because Hugh is so associated with the role that I’d wonder if it’d be very difficult for someone else to do it,” he admitted to The New York Times.

“Hopefully, if it does come around, they’ll give me a shot.”

Jackman portrayed the character from Wolverine’s on-screen debut in 2000’s X-Men through to 2017’s Logan, which came out a year after he shared the screen with Egerton in Eddie The Eagle.

Being his breakthrough role, Jackman totally embraced the character, going as far as singing “I’m Wolverine” at the end of his 2009 Oscars medley.

The timing of Egerton’s revelation might not be coincidental; it’s been speculated that Kevin Feige, the President of Marvel Studios, will be announcing the latest slew of MCU castings at the upcoming San Diego Comic-Con.

With Disney’s recent acquisition of 20th Century Fox (and, subsequently, the X-Men and Fantastic Four franchises), there’s a good chance something exciting is in the pipeline!

Real talk: Is it too much to ask for Egerton and Jackman to do a duet about the character if it ends up happening?!

