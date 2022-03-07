Rocketman's Taron Egerton Faints On-Stage

Rocketman's Taron Egerton has left fans concerned for his well-being after he fainted mid-performance on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Englishman was halfway through the London premiere of his latest play, Cock, when he suddenly dropped to the stage.

A doctor from the audience rushed to aid the unconscious actor, whose understudy completed the last fifteen minutes of the performance.

They really do take the saying ‘the show must go on’ seriously, don't they?

Taking to Instagram, Egerton explained the ordeal and addressed the severity of the incident.

“As some of you may have heard, I passed out during the first performance of COCK last night,” the post begins.

“I am completely fine. Slightly sore neck and a bruised ego, but I’m fine… I would appreciate it if anyone who was in the theatre last night just said that I gave such a committed, electrifying performance that my body couldn’t handle it and checked out,” he joked.

The play marks Egerton’s first theatrical role since 2013, having used the interim to star in eleven feature-films, including Kingsman, Rocketman, Sing, and Eddie the Eagle.

