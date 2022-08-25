Robodebt Royal Commission Announced To Review Scheme’s “Untold Harm”

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced a royal commission into the Coalition’s “robodebt” scheme, unveiling the terms of reference and overseeing commissioner.

A report is due by next April, with the $30 million inquiry to hand down findings over the robodebt saga the PM dubbed as a “human tragedy”.

“The royal commission will examine the establishment of the scheme, who was responsible for it and why it was necessary, how concerns were handled, how the scheme affected individuals and the financial costs to government, and measures to prevent this ever happening again,” Albanese said.

The robodebt program was set up by the former government in 2015 and used an algorithm to determine whether those receiving Centrelink payments had been overpaid.

It was later revealed the system unlawfully claimed nearly $2 billion from 433,000 people.

A total of $751 million was wrongly recovered from 381,000 people.

Last year, the former government agreed on a $1.8 billion settlement that repaid money, including some interest, and cleared any outstanding unlawful debts.

Former Queensland Supreme Court Justice Catherine Holmes will lead the commission, following her lead as commissioner for the 2010-11 Queensland floods inquiry.

Victims of robodebt said the scheme had damaged their mental health, led to their tax returns being garnisheed without warning, and saw them hounded by private debt collectors.

There have also been three reported suicides that loved ones linked to Centrelink debt recovery.

“People lost their lives." - Anthony Albanese

The robodebt royal commission was a commitment of the Labor government at the federal election.

