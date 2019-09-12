Robina Town Centre And LIVIN Are Partnering Up For The Ultimate Art Exhibition

In honour of R U OK Day, Robina Town Centre is partnering up with LIVIN to raise awareness for mental health through the power of art and photography.

From Thursday, September 12th until Sunday, October 13th Robina Town Centre will be hosting the Collective Minds Exhibition which will showcase work from over 20 different pieces from local and visiting photographers.

The photographs will be used to instigate public conversations about mental health, shining the spotlight on an issue, far too prevalent within the community.

Since 2013, the LIVIN team have made it their mission to normalise mental health conversations, offering helpful advice and support services to ensure those struggling with mental health aren't afraid to voice their feelings.

Throughout the duration of the exhibition, there will be an online silent auction on the collective minds website, where the exhibition pieces will be available for purchase with all money raised heading straight to LIVIN.

Marketing Manger of Robina Town Centre Ashlee Hume is ecstatic with the amount of support flooding in from the community.

“We are overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm demonstrated by the community to deliver the Collective Minds exhibition. Photographers, suppliers and businesses have all donated their time, talent and services to ignite a conversation around mental health and what that means for the people of the Gold Coast." - Ashlee Hume

Co-Founder and Co-CEO of LIVIN Casey Lyons says it's a great way for the community to better understand how different mental health issues can appear from one person to the next.

“The exhibition is a wonderful event and a great way to artistically represent that mental health can look so different to each and every person. Mental health takes many forms and there is no one size fits all approach. We are extremely appreciative of the support Robina Town Centre is providing to LIVIN, and the initiative that has taken to unite the community and bring awareness to this topic.” - Casey Lyons

So make sure you pop on down to Robina town centre and get amongst some of the action. The exhibition will be located on the ground floor of Robina Town Centre near Mecca Maxima.

If you feel like you're in need of help, please visit lifeline, beyond blue or LIVIN for more info.