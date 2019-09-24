Robina Has Your School Holidays Covered!

School holidays are here but this time Robina has got your back with fun filled activities!

If you're strapped for ideas, here are some activities happening at Robina Town Centre:

RUB A DUB DUB - 21st September – 6th October

Step inside a giant bubble wonderland where kids will delighted with singing, dancing a plenty of bubbles! It's completely free as well and suitable for children over the age of three. Visit the bubble dome on the ground level near Coles.

KIDS IN THE KITCHENS - 30th September – 4th October

This one is for budding chefs where kids will get to experience and participate in cooking workshops, all while having fun! Kids will get to make a 'Teddies Bath Time Fun' masterpiece using a range of ingredients and putting their imagination into overdrive. Workshops will be running at time slots 9.30am, 10.30am, 11.30am and 12.30pm and it's only $5 per child. You will need to book for this one so get in quick. Classes are for children over the age of three and will be held at The Kitchens' Co-Lab.

- 30th September – 4th October DIY BATH TIME PRODUCTS WITH LUSH-IOUS WORKSHOPS - 28th and 29th September

This one is for the older kids where children over the age of 12 can take part in Lush workshops. Here they can learn how to make face masks or cleansers, they'll even get to make take home goodies. Workshops for face masks are $12 and $14 for the cleanser. Again you'll need to book this one and it'll be held at The Kitchens' Co-Lab.



KIDS NIGHT OUT - Saturday 28th September

They haven't forgotten about the parents either. Kids Night Out let's parents drop their little ones off at Event Cinemas at 5:30pm for a kid-free evening. Children will get to watch a screening of Toy Story 4 and play a bunch of games all while being treated to yummy snacks. Carers are licensed so parents can rest easy and enjoy the night off. Parents need to book and it's $10 per child. This is suitable for kids over the age of three.



For more information head to Robina Town Centre's Website.

