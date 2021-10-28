Robin From The Vengaboys Reveals His Raciest Costume

We know all of their songs word for word and now The Vengaboys are back in our lives with their new (and perfectly titled) song '1999 (I Wanna Go Back)'.

The track is a new take on Charli XCX's hit but with that special Vengaboys sprinkle of glitter!

When red carpet reporter Justin Hill caught up with long-time band member Robin, he wanted to talk skimpy costumes and if Robin ever said NO to anything!

Check out the video Robin is talking about below!

We're LOVING their new iconic throwback video too!

Get your hands on the song here.

