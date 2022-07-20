Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Lives Two Different Lives In Upcoming Netflix Film 'Look Both Ways'

Remember Riverdale's Lili Reinhart? Well, she has a new film coming out on Netflix in August called Look Both Ways!

The film follows Natalie (Reinhart), a young woman whose life diverges into two different paths on the night of her college graduation. In one life, she becomes pregnant and must navigate motherhood as a young adult in her hometown and in the other she moves to LA to pursue her career.

In both journeys, Natalie experiences life-changing love, pursues her dream career as an artist, and rediscovers herself.

Check out the trailer here:

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, David Corenswet, Aisha Dee, Andrea Savage, Luke Wilson and Nia Long.

Look Both Ways will be dropping on Netflix this August 17!

