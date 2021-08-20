Rita Ora Shares Pics Of Beau Taika Waititi's Star Studded Birthday Bash

Kiwi director and funny man Taika Waititi has just celebrated his 46th birthday with an all-star birthday bash.

Giving us a glimpse into the star-studded dinner, Taika's girlfriend Rita Ora dropped a bunch of great pictures from the night on Instagram including a picture of herself donning a sheer black dress, showing off her ridiculous abs and stunning figure.

Captioning the picture of her posing in her skintight outfit "Cutie with the boot - ieeee" Rita also absolutely rocks the hell out of her gorgeous curls.

Anyway...

Taika's birthday appeared to be a laidback kind of shin dig with plenty of food, drinks and friends as they enjoyed what was sure to be a bunch of cheeky birthday shenanigans.

One of the pictures shows Rita serving Taika up a cake as a mirachi band serenades him in the background, because why tf not?

Present at the party was a long list of A-listers including Kristen Stewart, Rami Malek, Kate Beckinsale and Ashley Benson.

We also see a few cheeky pics featuring Paris Jackson, Charli XCX and Jodi Turner-Smith.

Hanging over the pool we can see Taika written in floating gold balloons with one massive white balloon featuring a large picture of Taika's mug.

Taika and Rita only recently went official on the red carpet of the Suicide Squad premiere which Taika played a small role in.

