Rita Ora Shares Pics Of Beau Taika Waititi's Star Studded Birthday Bash
Rita looks SMOKINNN
Kiwi director and funny man Taika Waititi has just celebrated his 46th birthday with an all-star birthday bash.
Giving us a glimpse into the star-studded dinner, Taika's girlfriend Rita Ora dropped a bunch of great pictures from the night on Instagram including a picture of herself donning a sheer black dress, showing off her ridiculous abs and stunning figure.
Captioning the picture of her posing in her skintight outfit "Cutie with the boot - ieeee" Rita also absolutely rocks the hell out of her gorgeous curls.
Anyway...
Taika's birthday appeared to be a laidback kind of shin dig with plenty of food, drinks and friends as they enjoyed what was sure to be a bunch of cheeky birthday shenanigans.
One of the pictures shows Rita serving Taika up a cake as a mirachi band serenades him in the background, because why tf not?
Present at the party was a long list of A-listers including Kristen Stewart, Rami Malek, Kate Beckinsale and Ashley Benson.
We also see a few cheeky pics featuring Paris Jackson, Charli XCX and Jodi Turner-Smith.
Hanging over the pool we can see Taika written in floating gold balloons with one massive white balloon featuring a large picture of Taika's mug.
Taika and Rita only recently went official on the red carpet of the Suicide Squad premiere which Taika played a small role in.
