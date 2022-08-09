Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Are MARRIED!

After getting engaged two months ago, it seems as though singer Rita Ora and her Director/Actor partner Taika Waititi have made it official.

Sources are saying the pair tied the knot recently with both Taika and Rita appearing to show off new gold bands on their wedding ring fingers.

We love them as a couple!

Apparently, they even asked each other to get married, which in itself is adorable.

We can't wait to see pics!

Download LiSTNR & enjoy a new world of audio with all your favourite shows and stations in one place!