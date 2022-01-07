Rise In NSW Hospitalisation Numbers As Nine COVID Deaths Are Recorded

Locals in New South Wales are waking to another surge in COVID case numbers, with nine covid-related deaths coming on a day 45,098 new infections have been reported.

Devastatingly, there are almost 1800 people in hospital with 145 of those in intensive care.

NSW Premier Dom Perrottet is set to reinstate a multitude of restrictions in discussion with other state leaders.

From Saturday until January 27, the state will pause non-urgent surgeries to ease pressure on the healthcare system.

NSW will see capacity limits on hospitality settings. Nightclubs will shut down, singing and dancing will be banned as major events are cancelled.

“These adjustments will allow us to continue to live with COVID,” the Premier said.

There are now 425,593 active cases in NSW, with 116,915 test taken in the 24 hours up to 8pm Friday.

On Friday, NSW Health released modelling which estimates the state would reach a peak of COVID-positive hospitalisations through late January.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.