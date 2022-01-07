RIP: Here's Every Show We Lost In 2021
Dang, that stings
Pics: BBC / Hat Trick Productions / NBC / Netflix
Look, there’s no denying 2021 was a dumpster fire of a year.
Between that pesky little pandemic, the death of Betty White, and all the other shenanigans that occurred, we’re just grateful to have made it out of the year-that-shall-not-be-named in one piece.
Sadly, a few of our favourite shows were not spared from the year’s wrath, either being straight-up cancelled or having the unfortunate experience of announcing their final seasons.
These are their stories. *Dun dun*.
- Derry Girls
We’re honestly in disbelief; How dare they cancel Derry Girls!
It was recently confirmed the third season would be the final time we see the misadventures of Erin and co. as they navigate teenage life in 90’s Northern Ireland.
Will any of the girls nab a French lad? Will Sister Michael turn over a new leaf and become an easy-going headmistress?
We doubt it, but we'll find out when the final season of Derry Girls drops at some point in 2022.
- Peaky Blinders
Another of our favourite exports from the UK is on its way out – The sixth season of Peaky Blinders will be its last.
News of the star-studded crime drama’s cancellation was one of the first blows of 2021, with the announcement being made last January.
While we’re sad to see it go, it’s been one hell of a ride. Oh, and there may be a movie.
- The Crown
Before you lose the plot over all your favourite British period pieces being cancelled, take a breath and be thankful we’ve still got two seasons of The Crown left before Netflix calls it a day.
Season 5, dropping in November, is expected to focus on Queen Elizabeth’s reign in the early 90s, potentially ending with the death of Princess Di (spoiler alert).
Imelda Staunton (Harry Potter’s Delores Umbridge) will be portraying our favourite monarch this time around, and we just can’t wait to see what’s in store.
- Ozark
Unlike most of the other series on this list, Ozark is ending on the creators’ terms – They had a story to tell, and they’ll have finished telling it by the end of the fourth season.
The Jason Bateman-led drama follows his family as they descend into a life of crime.
But how will it all wrap up? Honestly, we don’t know, but we’ll have a better idea when the first half of season four drops on January 21, 2022.
- Superstore
We’re under the impression Superstore is one of those shows everybody has seen but nobody really talked about, and that’s genuinely a travesty.
The series follows a peculiar (yet relatable) group of retail workers at a K-Mart-adjacent superstore, as they deal with strange customers and the oddities of day-to-day life in a public-facing job.
Coming to a close with its sixth season, we were surprisingly sad to say goodbye to Jonah, Amy, Dina and co. as the show reached its finale.
Here are the rest of the shows that were either cancelled or came to an end in 2021:
- Absentia
- All Rise
- American Gods
- American Housewife
- American Princess
- Animal Kingdom
- P. Bio
- Arthur
- Atypical
- Away
- Better Call Saul
- Better Things
- Betty
- Black-Ish
- Black Lightning
- Bless the Harts
- The Bold Type
- Bonding
- Brave New World
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Bulletproof
- Call Your Mother
- Castlevania
- Claws
- Connecting
- Counting On
- Cowboy Bebop
- Dead To Me
- The Duchess
- F is for Family
- Feel Good
- Filthy Rich
- Good Girls
- Grace and Frankie
- High Maintenance
- Insecure
- The Irregulars
- Julie and the Phantoms
- Killing Eve
- Kim’s Convenience
- The Kominsky Method
- The Last Kingdom
- Last Man Standing
- A Little Late with Lilly Singh
- Lovecraft Country
- MacGyver
- Manifest
- Mixed-ish
- Mom
- Mr Inbetween
- NCIS: New Orleans
- NeXt
- The Order
- Ozark
- Pandora
- Pose
- Prodigal Son
- Punky Brewster
- Ray Donovan
- Rebel
- Run
- Shameless
- Shrill
- Siren
- Special
- Supergirl
- This Is Us
- The Unicorn
- Trickster
- Truth
- Vagrant Queen
- The Walking Dead
- We Are Who We Are
- White Lines
- World of Dance
- Younger
Which cancellation are you most bummed about? Let us know over on our Facebook page!
Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android: