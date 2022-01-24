Riot Squads Use Tear Gas Amid Anti-Mandate Protests In Brussels

Tens of thousands rallied together at a demonstration in Brussels over the weekend, as the latest wave of Omicron fuels further restrictions across Europe.

Police were forced to engage with the mass protesters, using tear gas and water cannons to disperse the rioters.

At least 50,000 people gathered in Brussels at the European Commission's headquarters, clashing with police over COVID-19 restrictions.

Belgian Police say the large crowd quickly turned violent, buildings were breached and at least 60 people were arrested.

buildings were breached and at least 60 people were arrested.

On Friday, Belgium announced easing of restrictions despite rising infection numbers. The government is still ordering citizens to get their booster shots before attending bars, cinemas, and various hospitality areas.

The crowds held up signs berating the nation's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, inciting violent scenes as a result of COVID safe passes which determines which residents are vaccinated before entering venues.

Around 89% of adults in Belgium are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, of which 67% have now received a booster dose.

Belgium is currently in the midst of a fifth wave, as 60,000 cases were reported on Monday.

