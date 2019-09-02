Rihanna Officially Comments On Wildfire Rumour About Her Next Single

Rihanna's fans are (not so) patiently waiting for new music from the star and took like a duck to water with the latest rumour about her next single.

That rumour was that she would be teaming up with the talented Megan Thee Stallion who is responsible for one of biggest international songs on the airwaves and streaming right now, 'Hot Girl Summer'.

Seems like a great idea for an icon like Riri to tap a newcomer like Megan for a project like this, yes?

Not according to Rihanna. She has spoken out and said the news is "a lie".

Back to the drawing board (and waiting room) it seems!

