Rihanna Has Officially Achieved Billionaire Status & We Couldn't Be More Proud!

Queen Rihanna has officially entered Billionaire territory and we couldn't be happier for her!

How do we know? Because Forbes said so!

The famous magazine has welcomed our Ri Ri to the elite club of Forbes billionaires, reintroducing her as the "richest female musician on the planet".

While Rihanna is obviously a remarkably talented musician with legions of loyal fans, her riches weren't just sourced from her music but her hugely popular Fenty Beauty line.

Launched back in 2017, Fenty Beauty has become one of the most popular and inclusive beauty lines we've ever seen, offering 50 different shades of foundation for men and women, with a bunch of darker shades for people of colour.

Apparently in it's first year, the brand raked in $550 million in revenue, blowing already well-established brands like Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty by Kim Kardashian out of the water.

Rihanna's original plan was to create a beauty brand which would ensure that ALL women feel "included" and seen, which has catapulted her into one of the most exclusive clubs on earth, alongside none other than Oprah Winfrey, who was named the richest female entertainer in the world.

Not only has a bulk of her financial success stemmed from her 50 percent share in Fenty Beauty, a large chunk of her fortune has also come from her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty (worth a whopping $270 million) and of course, her massive popularity as an actress/musician.

So, with all of this in mind, how much is Rihanna worth exactly?

$1.7 BILLION!

Yep, wild right? Well, if you think that's good, the Fenty Beauty brand as a whole is estimated to be worth $2.8 billion which is expected to continue increasing with the current beauty stock market as healthy and prosperous as ever.

Well done Ri Ri!

