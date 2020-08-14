Rihanna Has Filed A Trademark For Kitchenware And Pls Give Us A Fenty Sandwich Press

She's given us Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Fenty x Puma and now, it looks like Rihanna is diving in to the world of kitchenware!

Yep, so if you've ever wished you had Rihanna's stylish touch to your home, now's the time to get excited.

Could we be seeing some Caribbean recipes? What about a whole line of electrical appliances? That's something I could definitely get around!

Want to know what the trademark is & what we could expect from the star? Find out here:

