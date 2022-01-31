Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have revealed they are expecting their first child together!

The couple decided to share the news by strolling along the street in New York with Rihanna's bump on full display. One selected photographer was in attendance to capture the moment.

She was wearing a pink puffer jacket which was open at the waist, revealing an array of jewels above her bare bump.

Celebrity photographer Diggzy shared this shot on his Instagram, which gives you an idea of Rihanna's epic styling.

We're so excited for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky!

