Rider Left Trapped In Watagan State Forest After Crashing Into A Tree

Police, Paramedics and the Central Coast Squad were called to an expert rescue operation for an injured motorcyclist left deep in Watagan State Forest after crashing into a tree Thursday evening.

The operation was complex, taking several hours due to the rugged terrain, lack of light, cold temperatures and thick bushland.

It’s not just a simple go in the bush and get him out, it's logistically, planning, putting everything in place. At the same time in the middle of a pandemic, we’ve gotta ensure that we don’t have any cross-infection between ourselves but other services. - Rescue Squad Captain Daniel Van

Pictured above: Scene of the crash. Source: Central Coast Rescue Squad Facebook page.

It took an hour just to stabilise and transport the 31-year-old man, who sustained leg and abdominal injuries, to a safe location where an ambulance could take him to hospital.

