Ricky Martin recently revealed he and partner Jwan were about to welcome their fourth child into the world and today we have exciting news... he's here!

Ricky took to Instagram to introduce his son Renn Martin-Yosef and he is a little cutie pie!

Renn joins Ricky's big brood of kids that include twins Matteo and Valentino plus daughter Lucia.

Congrats!

