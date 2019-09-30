Ricky Martin And His Husband Jwan Yosef Are Expecting Another Baby!

Exciting news today as we hear that Ricky Martin and his is husband, Jwan Yosef, are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Ricky and Jwan have three kids, 11-year-old twins, Valentino and Matteo, and a nine-month-old, Lucia.

Ricky made the announcement at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington DC and he told the audience that they were expecting their fourth child.

He told the crowd, “My family’s here… Jwan, I don’t see you but my husband Jwan I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they’re also here, I love you with all my heart, you’re my strength, you inspire me every day, you motivate me to keep doing what I’m doing and you guys are amazing kids. You guys are amazing. I love you. Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she’s also the light of my life.

“And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting.”

Adding, “Alight! I love big families.”



How cute!!

Congratulations to this growing family!

