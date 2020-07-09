Ricki-Lee Says Her New Song Is About The Night She Met Her Husband
'The first night and the next morning'
Ricki-Lee Instagram
Ricki-Lee Coulter’s new song Last Night quickly jumped to number one on iTunes when it was released last month.
The Aussie popstar joined us on air this morning to talk about the inspiration for the song and what it’s like to release a hit without being able to perform it for a live audience.
Take a listen:
