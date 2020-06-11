Ricki-Lee Channels Everything Great About A 90's Banger In Her New Hit

Vocal powerhouse Ricki-Lee has dropped a new song today and not only shown off her signature lung explosive sound, but a fresh take on something we feel like we're familiar with.

The new song 'Last Night' is dripping with all sorts of 90's bells and whistles from the groovy vocoder to the slow dance beat that will have up, rolling out your platform sneakers in a second.

When talking about the song, the singer revealed "This song is about love...that real love, that good love, that crazy love! I can’t imagine my life without him (husband Rich) and if there’s one thing ISO has taught me it’s that there’s no one I’d rather spend every waking moment with!".

Grab your copy of 'Last Night' here.

