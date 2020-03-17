Richard Wilkins' Son Opens Up About His COVID-19 Diagnosis & Performing On DWTS Without An Audience

After news broke that TV presenter Richard Wilkins had a positive coronavirus result, his son, Christian Wilkins, also nervously awaits his own test results before returning to Dancing With The Stars Australia.

This morning, Christian opened up about his dad's diagnosis, what isolation is really like for both of them and the other DWTS contestants.

Tune in below to hear what extreme isolation is like:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit