Richard Wilkins' Son Opens Up About His COVID-19 Diagnosis & Performing On DWTS Without An Audience

This is crazy...

Article heading image for Richard Wilkins' Son Opens Up About His COVID-19 Diagnosis & Performing On DWTS Without An Audience

After news broke that TV presenter Richard Wilkins had a positive coronavirus result, his son, Christian Wilkins, also nervously awaits his own test results before returning to Dancing With The Stars Australia. 

This morning, Christian opened up about his dad's diagnosis, what isolation is really like for both of them and the other DWTS contestants.

Tune in below to hear what extreme isolation is like:

Download the Hit Network app on iOS and Android for the latest news updates and Hit

 

6 hours ago

Christian Wilkins
Richard Wilkins
Corona Virus
DWTSAU
Listen Live!
Christian Wilkins
Richard Wilkins
Corona Virus
DWTSAU
Christian Wilkins
Richard Wilkins
Corona Virus
DWTSAU
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs