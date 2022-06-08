RHONY Luann de Lesseps & Sonja Morgan Are Reportedly Getting Their Own TV Show!

If you're a Luann and Sonja fan, you're going to love this news!

So, your RHONY faves Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan are rumoured to be starting their own reality show!

Yes, Luann who brought us classic hits like Money Can't Buy You Class and Jovani, and Sonja who gave us iconic lines like this one, "a squirrel came in my room last night. I almost made out with him."

According to Page Six, it will be a "Simple Life"-style reality show in which the glamorous pals will live together in a Middle American town and mingle with the regular folk!

A source told the publication that "Luann and Sonja of course will be their fabulous selves and each episode will have them interacting with the locals. They don’t know the locations yet, but it’s going to be somewhere like Kansas or Nebraska, not some hipster Southern town. Executives have been holding the locations even from the gals until the last minute."

We can also expect 10 episodes and celebrity guests!

PLEASE GOD, PLEASE BE TRUE!

Big Brother's Sam Tells Us Why She Broke Up With Drew & What She Thinks About His Betrayal!

Want to catch up on the latest from Hit Entertainment? Listen here:

Stay up-to-date with all things entertainment by downloading LiSTNR, available for iOS and Android